Residents escape Mililani house fire

Three people safely escaped a fire that broke out at a home in Mililani Monday.

Eleven units with 36 firefighters responded to a call of smoke and flames emerging from a house at 95-076 Waihonu Place shortly after 11:50 a.m.

The Honolulu Fire Department said the structure is a single-story home with a second-floor unit extension over the garage.

Three occupants and two dogs were home at the time and safely escaped the blaze. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at 12:08 p.m. and extinguished it just before 12:25 p.m. Damage to the structure and its contents is estimated at $130,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.