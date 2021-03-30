Waialua bridge damaged by heavy rains to remain closed for repairs

A Waialua bridge, which was closed on Friday for repairs after recent damages caused by heavy rainfall and flooding, will remain so indefinitely, city officials said.

Officials last weekend conducted structural inspections of Bridge 605, which crosses over Kiikii Stream on Waialua Beach Road, and determined it to be unsafe for crossings. The bridge is located between Goodale Avenue to the west and Haleiwa Road to the east.

Commuters traveling between the west end of Waialua Beach Road and Haleiwa must use Goodale Avenue, Farrington Highway, Kaukonahua Road, and Weed Circle.

Closure signs and detour signs will be posted, and barriers placed at both sides of the bridge.

TheBus Routes 76 and 83 will travel to Waialua on its regular route, then travel via the detour route to continue on Haleiwa Road. Two bus stops on Waialua Beach Road eastbound — #2202 Waialua Beach Road & Goodale Avenue, and #2203 Waialua Beach Road opposite Haleiwa Road —will remain temporarily closed.

Officials ask students and parents of Waialua Elementary commuting from the east to detour onto Goodale Avenue.

Drivers should allow for extra travel time in the area. Updates will be provided as new information becomes available.