Big Isle faces possible ‘thunderstorm or two’ as other islands enjoy mild weather through Friday

The Hawaiian islands will remain in a typical tradewind pattern over the next seven days, forecasters said, with passing showers favoring the windward and mauka areas.

The National Weather Service warns of the possibility of “a thunderstorm or two” for Hawaii island this afternoon due to a passing trough and mid-level moisture. Otherwise, fairly typical tradewind weather is expected to prevail statewide.

Today’s skies are partly cloudy for most isles, with scattered showers, and highs ranging from 78 to 84 degrees Fahrenheit. Showers are likely at night, with lows dipping to 64 to 71 degrees.

Trades are expected to continue at 15 to 20 mph today through Friday, before ramping up to higher speeds for the weekend.

Surf, meanwhile, is expected to remain below advisory levels today, even as a south swell moves through the isles.

Surf along north and west shores is expected to trend up due to the arrival of a small, northwest swell.

Surf on north shores at 3 to 5 feet this morning is expected to grow to 4 to 6 feet this afternoon through Thursday, while surf on west shores is expected to jump from 2 to 4 feet this morning to 3 to 5 feet later this afternoon and Thursday morning.

Surf for east and south shores is expected to remain at 2 to 4 feet and 4 to 6 feet, respectively, today and Thursday.

A small craft advisory has been issued for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, and leeward and southeast Hawaii island waters, effective through 6 a.m. Thursday.

Looking ahead, forecasters say the trades will ramp up to breezy levels over the weekend, with even windier conditions possible next week.