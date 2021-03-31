Hawaii Supreme Court issues order allowing judges to once again set bail, keep alleged criminals in custody

Citing improvements in the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hawaii Supreme Court issued an order today setting aside a special ruling it made in August that prevented judges from setting bail and, in some cases, keeping certain alleged criminals in custody.

Today’s order allows District Court judges to set bail for those alleged to have committed “offenses against the person” pending trial. The offenses include misdemeanor assault, terroristic threatening, sexual assault and other violent crimes.

The high court had ordered the requirement, among others, six months ago as a way of helping to alleviate crowding in the criminal justice system and thus fight the spread of the coronavirus in the jails.

In today’s order, the court noted that the rate of positive cases in Hawaii’s correctional centers and facilities has stabilized, that testing and other health and safety measures have been implemented within the correctional centers and that the vaccination of inmates is underway.

“It appears … the conditions that necessitated swift action by this court in August 2020 are no longer prevalent,” the court wrote.

The ruling came in response to a motion filed by the Honolulu Department of the Prosecuting Attorney following the repeated release of Randy Jacob, who had allegedly gone on a sexual assault spree in Downtown Honolulu beginning in March.

Jacob, 37, is now in the custody of the Department of Health for a mental fitness evaluation, but he was previously arrested in connection with incidents on March 3, 5, 8, 11 and 13 for allegedly groping women’s breasts and buttocks without their consent.

Each time Jacob had been released because his charge, sex assault IV, didn’t allow judges to keep him in custody under the Supreme Court order.

Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm praised this morning’s court action.

“Today’s ruling gives District Court Judges the discretion to set bail and, in some cases, hold those who commit violent crimes against our residents in custody,” Alm said in a news release. “This also means that those who need mental health treatment can be committed to the custody of the Department of Health. The bottom line is that our streets will be safer as a result of this order and we thank the Court for its quick action.”

The high court issued a separate order requiring the parties in this matter, including the Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney, Office of the Public Defender and the state Attorney General, to submit briefs arguing whether all of the court’s COVID-19 custody restriction orders should be lifted.

Alm said he plans to ask the court to lift all of its custody restrictions in an effort to keep dangerous criminals off the street.

“The robust COVID-19 testing program in Hawaii’s detention facilities and the increased pace of vaccinations of staff and detainees indicate that the risk to our jail and prison populations has significantly decreased since August 2020,” he said.