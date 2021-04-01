Hawaii sees 114 new coronavirus cases as the statewide tally rises to 29,794

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported 114 new coronavirus infections statewide, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 29,794 cases.

State health officials reported no new coronavirus-related deaths as the statewide death toll remains at 463.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 366 fatalities on Oahu, 53 on Hawaii island, 40 on Maui, one on Kauai, and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is more than 552,000 and the nationwide infection tally is over 30.5 million.

Today’s new statewide infection cases include 72 on Oahu, 30 on Maui, and eight on Hawaii island, and four Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state, according to health officials. As a result of updated information, one Oahu case was removed from the counts.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Tuesday.

The total number of coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 23,134 on Oahu, 2,886 on Maui, 2,487 in Hawaii County, 191 on Kauai, 111 on Lanai and 34 on Molokai. There are also 951 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that of the state’s total infection count, 1,223 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state increased by 23 today.

By island, Oahu has 720 active cases, Maui has 359, the Big Island has 133, Molokai has four, Kauai has five and Lanai has two.

Health officials counted 10,219 new COVID-19 test results in today’s tally, for a 1.12% statewide positivity rate. The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.9%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

The state’s Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary said Wednesday that 623,445 vaccines have been administered of the 830,780 received by the state. About 27% of the general population in Hawaii has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Of those who have received at least one vaccine dose so far, 51% are age 59 or younger, while 49% are age 60 or older. Of the administered vaccines, 598,005 were given to the general public and 25,440 were distributed through the federal pharmacy program, officials said.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 1,997 have required hospitalizations, with eight new hospitalizations reported today by state health officials.

Eight hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 1,989 hospitalizations within the state, 1,690 have been on Oahu, 177 on Maui, 108 on the Big Island, eight on Kauai, five on Lanai, and one on Molokai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 39 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Wednesday morning, with seven in intensive care units and four on ventilators.

Oahu moved into the less-restrictive Tier 3 of the city’s four-tier economic recovery plan on Feb. 25 after being in Tier 2 since Oct. 22. Tier 3 permits social and outdoor recreational gatherings of up to 10 people, and restaurants to seat 10 people at a table, up from five now. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on March 11 announced modifications to Tier 3, including allowing bars to reopen under the same conditions as restaurants and extending the curfew until midnight.

Today’s seven-day average case count for Oahu is 56 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 2.1%, according to the mayor.

