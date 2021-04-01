comscore Hawaiian Electric to haul 80-ton transformer to Wahiawa substation on Monday | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Hawaiian Electric to haul 80-ton transformer to Wahiawa substation on Monday

  • Today

Hawaiian Electric has issued a traffic alert for Monday morning, when contractors are scheduled to transport an 80-ton transformer from Ewa Beach to the company’s Wahiawa substation.

The transport vehicle is scheduled to leave the Ewa Nui Substation at 8:30 a.m., and reach its destination at 11 a.m.

The delivery is expected to cause brief traffic delays along the route — which travels along Farrington Highway, Kunia Road, Wilkina Drive, Kamehameha Highway, California Avenue, Muliwai Avenue and then to the Wahiawa Substation on Neal Street.

The Honolulu Police Department will accompany the transport vehicle. Motorists should plan ahead for traffic delays and seek alternate routes when possible.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Memorial fund set up in memory of Malakai Maumalanga
Looking Back

Scroll Up