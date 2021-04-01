Hawaiian Electric to haul 80-ton transformer to Wahiawa substation on Monday

Hawaiian Electric has issued a traffic alert for Monday morning, when contractors are scheduled to transport an 80-ton transformer from Ewa Beach to the company’s Wahiawa substation.

The transport vehicle is scheduled to leave the Ewa Nui Substation at 8:30 a.m., and reach its destination at 11 a.m.

The delivery is expected to cause brief traffic delays along the route — which travels along Farrington Highway, Kunia Road, Wilkina Drive, Kamehameha Highway, California Avenue, Muliwai Avenue and then to the Wahiawa Substation on Neal Street.

The Honolulu Police Department will accompany the transport vehicle. Motorists should plan ahead for traffic delays and seek alternate routes when possible.