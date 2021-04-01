Man, 34, charged in Ala Moana area robbery

Prosecutors charged a 34-year-old man in connection with Monday’s gold necklace robbery in the Ala Moana area.

Albert E. Letoa was charged Wednesday with second-degree robbery. His bail is set at $20,000.

Police said a man walked up to a 50-year-old man on the sidewalk on Kapiolani Boulevard at about 1:50 p.m. and used physical force to take the necklace. He then fled the scene.

Responding officers located the suspect later identified as Letoa a short time later and arrested him.