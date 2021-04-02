Kokua: Refund scam is targeting college kids, IRS warns

Question: Please warn students about a scam that is going around. It’s so devastating, and some kids are falling for it because this is the time they are receiving college and financial aid notifications, so they think they have to respond.

Answer: You’re referring to an email phishing scam that falsely claims to be from the Internal Revenue Service about a tax refund. Recipients are asked to click on a link and provide personal information that the thief will use to try to steal the recipient’s identity and money. Anyone who receives this email should not click on the link.

Although the scam is not about college admissions or financial aid, it is targeting educational institutions, including students and staff who have “.edu” email addresses, according to the IRS, which issued a warning about it Wednesday.

So far, the scam has mainly targeted college students, the IRS said, who are more likely than high schoolers to file tax returns and expect refunds. Still, email users of all ages and occupations should be wary of this and other IRS impersonation schemes.

Here’s more information about the ongoing scheme, and what anyone who is targeted can do about it:

>> The scam emails display the IRS logo. The subject lines vary but generally refer to a tax refund, such as “Tax Refund Payment” or “Recalculation of your tax refund payment.” The email tells the recipient to click a link and submit a form to claim their refund. Do not click on the link.

>> People who do click on the link are taken to a phishing website that instructs the taxpayer to input their Social Security number, first name, last name, date of birth, prior year annual gross income (AGI), driver’s license number, current address, city, state/U.S. territory, ZIP code/postal code and electronic filing PIN. Do not supply this information. You shouldn’t even get this far, because you shouldn’t have clicked on the link.

>> Anyone who receives the email may report it to the IRS. Without clicking on the link, save the email as an attachment and send it to phishing@irs.gov. Federal authorities are investigating.

>> Taxpayers who fell for the scam should consider immediately obtaining an Identity Protection PIN from the IRS, to help prevent identity thieves from filing fraudulent tax returns in the victim’s name. Learn more at 808ne.ws/ippin.

>> Taxpayers who try to e-file their tax return and can’t because a return using their SSN already has been filed should submit a Form 14039, Identity Theft Affidavit PDF. Find the form at irs.gov/pub/irs-pdf/f14039.pdf.

Q: Where do you really check your tax refund?

A: The IRS website, at irs.gov/refunds.

Q: You haven’t had anything about the recycling events since January. Did they scrap them?

A: No. There’s a Going Green community recycling event scheduled for 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Koko Head Elementary School, 189 Lunalilo Home Road in East Oahu, according to event coordinator Rene Mansho.

The following items will be accepted: computers, printers and scanners (one load per car); TVs (one per car); batteries (auto and lead-acid only); HI-5 containers (redeemable plastic and aluminum); used eyeglasses and hearing aids; clothing in at least good condition, especially prom-style dresses and accessories and women’s business attire; used towels; and blankets. Canned goods for the Hawaii Foodbank also will be accepted.

Volunteers will unload donors’ cars at the drive-thru event, which will follow COVID-19 safety rules.

The following items will not be accepted, Mansho said, so please don’t bring them: metal, tires, paint, microwave ovens, cooking oil, motor oil, ink cartridges, toner, hazardous fluids, cardboard or other paper, plastics (other than HI-5 redeemable), wood and bulky items.

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 7 Waterfront Plaza, Suite 210, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu 96813; call 529-4773; fax 529-4750; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.