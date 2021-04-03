Honolulu Fire Department airlifts man with injured knee from Stairway to Heaven trail

Firefighters rescued a 24-year-old hiker who injured his knee this afternoon while hiking the Koolau Summit on what is commonly known as the Stairway to Heaven trail.

Five Honolulu Fire Department units responded to the 2:20 p.m. call.

The rescue specialists were airlifted inserted near the summit. They found the hiker near the summit at 3:04 p.m. He had been hiking since 7 a.m. with his female partner, when he injured his right knee and was unable to continue, HFD said.

He and the woman were airlifted to a landing zone at Kaneohe District Park, where HFD transferred patient care at 4:08 p.m. to Emergency Medical Services.

EMS personnel treated the man at the park, and brought him in stable condition to an area hospital.