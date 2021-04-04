Lifeguards, EMS rescue unresponsive diver on Oahu’s West side

Honolulu Ocean Safety rescued an unresponsive diver on Oahu’s westside on Saturday.
A boater called 911 about 3:15 p.m. after a 64-year-old man became unresponsive after completing a dive. The boat’s crew provided preliminary medical treatment.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services took over with advanced life support after lifeguards brought the man to the harbor in Ko’Olina. The man was transported to an emergency room in serious condition.
