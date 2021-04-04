comscore Lifeguards, EMS rescue unresponsive diver on Oahu’s West side | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Lifeguards, EMS rescue unresponsive diver on Oahu’s West side

  • Today

Honolulu Ocean Safety rescued an unresponsive diver on Oahu’s westside on Saturday.

A boater called 911 about 3:15 p.m. after a 64-year-old man became unresponsive after completing a dive. The boat’s crew provided preliminary medical treatment.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services took over with advanced life support after lifeguards brought the man to the harbor in Ko’Olina. The man was transported to an emergency room in serious condition.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Honolulu police looking for male suspect in Waipahu bank robbery
Next Story
Early-morning fire in a Waikiki condominium displaces family of four
Looking Back

Scroll Up