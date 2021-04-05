comscore Aina Haina resident, 55, confronts 2 suspected robbers in home | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Aina Haina resident, 55, confronts 2 suspected robbers in home

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:51 am

Honolulu police are looking for two male suspects in connection with a home robbery in Aina Haina Saturday.

The robbery occurred on Manauwea Street at about 8:10 a.m.

Police said a 55-year-old resident arrived home and confronted two suspects wearing black hoodies inside the residence.

The suspects and resident got into a physical altercation and the suspects fled on foot with unspecified property taken from the home, police said.

The victim sustained an injury to his face in the assault.

Police said the suspects and residents are not known to one another.

There are no arrests at this time.

