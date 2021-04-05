comscore Big Isle police search for suspect after man, 39, shot in head | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Big Isle police search for suspect after man, 39, shot in head

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today

Hawaii County police have launched an attempted murder investigation following an incident that left a 39-year-old Kau man in critical condition with a gunshot wound to his head, the department announced today.

On Saturday at about 12:30 a.m. officers responded to a report of a man with a head injury in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision in Kau.

Officers found that man outside his home in the 92-1700 block of Keaka Parkway with a severe head injury, police said, but he couldn’t recall how he got hurt.

The man was transported by Hawaii Fire Department personnel to Kona Community Hospital, where it was determined the wound was from a gun. He was later flown to the Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu, where he underwent surgery. As of Sunday, the man was still hospitalized in critical condition.

Detectives from the Area II Criminal Investigations Section responded to the scene and are investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact police Det. Donovan Kohara at (808) 326-4646 Ext. 238, or by email at donovan.kohara@hawaiicounty.gov. Another option is to call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Looking Back

