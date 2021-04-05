Jellyfish advisory issued for 3 Oahu beaches

A box jellyfish advisory was issued this morning for three beaches on Oahu.
Lifeguards have reported a moderate influx of box jellyfish at Waikiki, Ala Moana and Nanakuli beaches.
Warning signs have been posted.
