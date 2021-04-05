Missing Oregon woman found in good health on Hawaii island

Hawaii Island police said that a 54-year-old Oregon woman — previously reported as a missing person — was located today in good health.
Relatives had reported Rebecca Roth missing since they last contacted her on Tuesday. Her family told police they believed she was in the South Kohala area and was planning to travel the entire island alone.
The Hawaii Police Department said today that the public provided vital information that resulted in the woman being located.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.