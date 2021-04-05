comscore Missing Oregon woman found in good health on Hawaii island | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Missing Oregon woman found in good health on Hawaii island

  • Today

Hawaii Island police said that a 54-year-old Oregon woman — previously reported as a missing person — was located today in good health.

Relatives had reported Rebecca Roth missing since they last contacted her on Tuesday. Her family told police they believed she was in the South Kohala area and was planning to travel the entire island alone.

The Hawaii Police Department said today that the public provided vital information that resulted in the woman being located.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Family sues after California man dies in taco eating contest
Looking Back

Scroll Up