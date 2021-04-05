Off the News: Neighbor isles increase vaccine access

Whatever the neighbor islands have been doing right will pay off today with the expansion of vaccine eligibility to all residents 16 and up. Kauai, Hawaii island and Maui are now able to widen their vaccine eligibility, thanks to increasing weekly supplies into the state, which topped 120,000 doses last week. Oahu’s larger population makes dosage demand and logistics more complicated.

Hawaii now joins 37 other states where at least some of the younger set are qualifying for shots. Note to the teens: It’s Pfizer for you, at least for now, until the other shots have been found safe for kids as well.

ID schools with coronavirus cases

The Legislature’s backing of a bill requiring public identification of public schools that have coronavirus cases is needed to set right the Department of Education’s too-vague practice of issuing weekly tallies that name only the multicampus complex in which a case occurs. The public has a right to know, at least, what federal guidelines allow: basic case numbers, with affected schools identified.

State officials opposing Senate Bill 811 worry that it could prompt undue panic and result in instances of stigma and bullying. Such worries alone signal that more transparency, along with more public health education, is needed.