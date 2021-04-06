Hawaii reports 61 new coronavirus cases as the statewide tally rises to 30,287

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported 61 new coronavirus infections statewide, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 30,287 cases.

State health officials reported no new coronavirus-related deaths as the statewide death toll remains at 467.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 369 fatalities on Oahu, 53 on Hawaii island, 41 on Maui, one on Kauai, and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is more than 555,000 and the nationwide infection tally is nearly 31 million.

Today’s new statewide infection cases include 30 on Oahu, 21 on Maui, and three on Hawaii island, and seven Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state, according to health officials.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Sunday.

The total number of coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 23,417 on Oahu, 3,012 on Maui, 2,541 in Hawaii County, 196 on Kauai, 111 on Lanai and 34 on Molokai. There are also 976 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that of the state’s total infection count, 1,327 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state increasedby 14 today.

By island, Oahu has 785 active cases, Maui has 375, the Big Island has 156, Kauai has nine, Lanai has one, and Molokai has one.

Health officials counted 3,549 new COVID-19 test results in today’s tally, for a 1.72% statewide positivity rate. The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.8%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

