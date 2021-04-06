CALENDAR

TODAY

SOFTBALL

ILH Division II: Maryknoll at Mid-Pacific,

4 p.m.; Damien at Kamehameha, 4 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

ILH: field events at 8:30 a.m. and

3:30 p.m., running events at 8:45 a.m.

and 3:45 p.m.; all at Punahou.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division III boys: Christian Academy at Hawaiian Mission, 5 p.m.

ILH Division II girls: Hawaii Baptist at Damien, 6 p.m.; Maryknoll at Hanalani,

6 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at La Pietra, 6 p.m.

ILH Division III girls: Christian Academy at Hawaiian Mission, 6:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

SOFTBALL

ILH Division I: Sacred Hearts at

Punahou, 4 p.m.; Maryknoll at Mid-Pacific, 4 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Men

NVA/AVCA Div. I-II Top 15 Coaches Poll

Record Pts Prv

1. Hawaii (15) 11-0 239 1

2. BYU (1) 16-2 225 2

3. UC Santa Barbara 10-4 200 3

T-4. Lewis 17-2 184 5

T-4. Pepperdine 11-5 184 4

T-6. Long Beach State 3-3 158 7

T-6. UCLA 13-4 158 6

8. Penn State 17-3 122 8

9. Grand Canyon 4-10 99 9

10. NJIT 13-5 80 10

11. Loyola Chicago 13-5 76 10

12. UC San Diego 3-7 61 13

13. McKendree 10-5 47 12

14. George Mason 13-6 34 15

15. UC Irvine 2-11 27 14

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Ball State 17.

Note: 4 team mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 13 combined points.

GOLF

College Women

Wyoming Cowgirl Classic

At Maricopa, Ariz.

Day 1 (par 72)

Team

Grand Canyon 285-286—571

South Dakota State 290 284—574

New Mexico State 285 294—579

Gonzaga 294-291—585

Nevada 295-294—589

Seattle 300-293—593

UTEP 296-303—599

Hawaii 293-306—599

Boise State 301-299—600

Idaho 298-305—603

Northern Arizona 305-302—607

Wyoming 309-299—608

CSU Fullerton 299-309—608

Portland State 306-306—612

Southern Utah 311-302—613

Santa Clara 299-318—617

Northern Colorado 311-313—624

Eastern Washington 312-312—624

Montana State 320-317—637

CSU Bakersfield 327-323—650

Individual

Brittany Shin, CSU-Fullerton 67-71—138

Tagiralani Luafalealo, GCU 71-68—139

Teresa Toscano, SDSU 72-67—139

Samantha Bruce, Seattle 72-70—142

Payton Fehringer, GCU 70-73—143

Carly Strole, Grand Canyon 72-71—143

Alexandra Quihuis, NMSU 72-72—144

Suthavee Chanachai, NMSU 70-74—144

Victoria Gailey, Nevada 73-71—144

Mia Seeman, SDSU 71-73—144

Chanikan Yongyuan, SUU 71-73—144

Jessica Mangrobang, Gonz. 73-72 —145

Franca Polla, Portland State 71-75—146

Lani Potter*, SDSU 72-74—146

Hester Sicking, SDSU 71-75—146

Vendela From*, Seattle 74-73—147

Amelia McKee, NMSU 75-72—147

Federica Torre, Gonzaga 77-70—147

Naomi Ramirez, UTEP 75-72—147

Leah John, Nevada 74-73—147

Hawaii golfers

Hana Mirnik 72-76—148

Monica Johnson 74-74—148

Zoey Akagi-Bustin 72-78—150

Kralyn Salazar 75-78—153

Ali Schmunk 80-81—161