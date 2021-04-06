CALENDAR
TODAY
SOFTBALL
ILH Division II: Maryknoll at Mid-Pacific,
4 p.m.; Damien at Kamehameha, 4 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
ILH: field events at 8:30 a.m. and
3:30 p.m., running events at 8:45 a.m.
and 3:45 p.m.; all at Punahou.
VOLLEYBALL
ILH Division III boys: Christian Academy at Hawaiian Mission, 5 p.m.
ILH Division II girls: Hawaii Baptist at Damien, 6 p.m.; Maryknoll at Hanalani,
6 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at La Pietra, 6 p.m.
ILH Division III girls: Christian Academy at Hawaiian Mission, 6:15 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
SOFTBALL
ILH Division I: Sacred Hearts at
Punahou, 4 p.m.; Maryknoll at Mid-Pacific, 4 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Men
NVA/AVCA Div. I-II Top 15 Coaches Poll
Record Pts Prv
1. Hawaii (15) 11-0 239 1
2. BYU (1) 16-2 225 2
3. UC Santa Barbara 10-4 200 3
T-4. Lewis 17-2 184 5
T-4. Pepperdine 11-5 184 4
T-6. Long Beach State 3-3 158 7
T-6. UCLA 13-4 158 6
8. Penn State 17-3 122 8
9. Grand Canyon 4-10 99 9
10. NJIT 13-5 80 10
11. Loyola Chicago 13-5 76 10
12. UC San Diego 3-7 61 13
13. McKendree 10-5 47 12
14. George Mason 13-6 34 15
15. UC Irvine 2-11 27 14
Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Ball State 17.
Note: 4 team mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 13 combined points.
GOLF
College Women
Wyoming Cowgirl Classic
At Maricopa, Ariz.
Day 1 (par 72)
Team
Grand Canyon 285-286—571
South Dakota State 290 284—574
New Mexico State 285 294—579
Gonzaga 294-291—585
Nevada 295-294—589
Seattle 300-293—593
UTEP 296-303—599
Hawaii 293-306—599
Boise State 301-299—600
Idaho 298-305—603
Northern Arizona 305-302—607
Wyoming 309-299—608
CSU Fullerton 299-309—608
Portland State 306-306—612
Southern Utah 311-302—613
Santa Clara 299-318—617
Northern Colorado 311-313—624
Eastern Washington 312-312—624
Montana State 320-317—637
CSU Bakersfield 327-323—650
Individual
Brittany Shin, CSU-Fullerton 67-71—138
Tagiralani Luafalealo, GCU 71-68—139
Teresa Toscano, SDSU 72-67—139
Samantha Bruce, Seattle 72-70—142
Payton Fehringer, GCU 70-73—143
Carly Strole, Grand Canyon 72-71—143
Alexandra Quihuis, NMSU 72-72—144
Suthavee Chanachai, NMSU 70-74—144
Victoria Gailey, Nevada 73-71—144
Mia Seeman, SDSU 71-73—144
Chanikan Yongyuan, SUU 71-73—144
Jessica Mangrobang, Gonz. 73-72 —145
Franca Polla, Portland State 71-75—146
Lani Potter*, SDSU 72-74—146
Hester Sicking, SDSU 71-75—146
Vendela From*, Seattle 74-73—147
Amelia McKee, NMSU 75-72—147
Federica Torre, Gonzaga 77-70—147
Naomi Ramirez, UTEP 75-72—147
Leah John, Nevada 74-73—147
Hawaii golfers
Hana Mirnik 72-76—148
Monica Johnson 74-74—148
Zoey Akagi-Bustin 72-78—150
Kralyn Salazar 75-78—153
Ali Schmunk 80-81—161
