Beginning Monday, COVID-19 vaccine eligibility will expand to Oahu residents ages 50 and older

The Hawaii Department of Health announced today coronavirus vaccine eligibility will expand to Oahu residents ages 50 and older beginning on Monday.

Vaccinations are currently available to Oahu residents ages 60 and older. Oahu is currently in the third phase of vaccinations, Phase 1C, which focuses on those with specific high-risk medical conditions and those working in the food industry and certain essential workers.

“This is a great opportunity for residents 50 and older on O’ahu to register before vaccine eligibility opens to everyone 16 and older on April 19,” said Health Director Elizabeth Char in a news release. “I encourage everyone who is eligible today to schedule their appointment as soon as possible.”

Individuals ages 16 and older are currently eligible for vaccinations in Hawaii, Maui and Kauai counties.

Visit https://808ne.ws/hawaiivaccines for more information about signing up for a vaccine appointment.