Departing passenger at Honolulu airport arrested after gun found in carry-on

Transportation Security Administration officers on Wednesday discovered a .22-caliber Derringer in the carry-on luggage of a departing passenger at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

TSA officers caught the firearm using an X-ray machine during routine screening of passengers at a security checkpoint.

The TSA said in a news release that the incident occurred on a day when departing passenger numbers from Hawaii airports had increased, particularly in Kahului and Honolulu.

Further details on the person who was arrested and whether the gun was loaded were not immediately available.

The discovery occurred around 1 p.m. Wednesday. TSA officers immediately notified the Sheriff Division of the Department of Public Safety, and deputies arrested the individual who was ticketed on a flight bound for San Francisco International Airport.

Firearms can only be transported on a commercial aircraft if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case, declared to the airline and placed in checked baggage.

Replica firearms are also prohibited in carry-on luggage.

TSA reminds travelers that airport security checkpoints across Hawaii are seeing significant increases in the number of departing travelers, and asks travelers to arrive at the airport two hours in advance of their flight departure.

The agency also asks passengers to consider checking in luggage and reducing carry-on bags and personal items to save time for all travelers.

Use the myTSA app to see whether an item is allowed in carry-on luggage or must be checked in.