High surf advisory for east shores expires this evening, breezy trades continue

The high surf advisory for east shores remains in place today, but is set to expire at 6 p.m. as a north, northeast swell slowly declines today through the weekend.

The National Weather Service expects surf to remain at 7 to 10 feet along east shores of most isles from Kauai to Hawaii island, bringing strong, breaking waves and rip currents today. The surf then eases to 5 to 7 feet on Friday.

Additionally, officials warn of surges in north harbors, including Hilo and Kahului, along with breaking waves near harbor entrances.

Today’s forecast includes partly cloudy skies, scattered showers and highs from 76 to 81 degrees Fahrenheit. Lows tonight dip to 62 to 72 degrees.

Surf on other shores remains low, but are expected to rise slightly — from 1 to 3 feet today to 3 to 5 feet Friday for west shores, and from 1 to 3 feet today to 2 to 4 feet Friday for south shores.

Tradewinds today are at 15 to 25 mph.

Forecasters expect the weather pattern to remain the same through Friday, with high pressure to the north keeping cool, northeasterly trades in place. Those trades are then expected to diminish over the weekend.

A small craft advisory also remains in place for Pailolo Channel, Maalaea Bay, Alenuihaha Channel, and Hawaii island leeward and southeast waters through 6 p.m. Friday.