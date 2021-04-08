6-foot-8 stretch four accepts offer to join Hawaii basketball

Brock Heffner, a 6-foot-8, 215-pound stretch four from Grafton (Wisc.) High, has accepted a scholarship offer from the University of Hawaii basketball team.

Heffner announced his decision on Twitter and confirmed it to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser today.

Heffner said he will ink a letter of intent next Wednesday, the first day of the NCAA’s signing period for basketball prospects.

As a Grafton High senior, Heffner averaged 21.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. He was named to the North Shore Conference’s first team.

Last August, Heffner initially committed to Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI), a Division I program that competes in the Horizon League. Last month, Heffner announced he was withdrawing his commitment to IUPUI and re-open his recruitment.

Heffner said he enjoyed Zoom conversations with UH head coach Eran Ganot and assistant coach Chris Gerlufsen. Through conversations and his own research, Heffner learned “how important and supportive the fan base is” in Hawaii.

Heffner also embraced his projected role as a stretch four with the option of roaming the perimeter, having dual duties on ball screens, and creating on post-up moves.

“I’m really excited,” Heffner said. “That was a big piece why I decided to go to Hawaii. I really like the stretch four. That’s what they want me playing. It’s going to be awesome. I can still do a little post work, too, if I get the mismatch down low.”

Heffner did not play as a sophomore after undergoing a knee procedure.

Heffner was fully healthy as a junior, averaging 17.1 points and 7.1 rebounds in 2019-20. He scored 20-plus points in nine games, including two 29-point performances.

This year, he connected on 53.4% of his shots, including 34.7% on 3s.