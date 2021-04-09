3 arrests made in ongoing investigation at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport

Three arrests have been made so far in an ongoing investigation at Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, the state Department of the Attorney General confirmed today.
The department isn’t providing additional details, as the investigation is ongoing, but its Investigations Division executed a search warrant Thursday morning at the airport’s Maintenance Section Airfield and Grounds Maintenance Unit Facility, also known as the Baseyard.
The facility is located on Aolele Street.
