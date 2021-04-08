State confirms investigation underway at Honolulu airport

-
An active investigation is underway at the Maintenance Baseyard Facility at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, the state Department of Transportation confirmed today.
The state Department of the Attorney General has been identified as the arresting agency, but was not immediately available for comment.
The facility is located on Aolele Street.
