Gov. David Ige clears the way for quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated travelers arriving in Hawaii

Hawaii appears headed toward establishing an exemption from travel testing and quarantine rules for fully vaccinated trans-Pacific passengers.

The new exemption is mentioned in Ige’s latest emergency proclamation, issued today. Although not currently available, the exemption will go into effect once established by the director of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, with details to be announced later.

To qualify for the exemption, arriving passengers will have to upload to the state’s Safe Travels program or otherwise provide validation they have completed a vaccine regimen approved by the DOH, according to the proclamation. Ige is also allowing counties to require subsequent COVID-19 testing after arrival, with tests paid for and administered by the counties.

Safe Travels already requires travelers wishing to bypass the 10-day self-quarantine period to obtain a coronavirus test from an approved testing partner within 72 hours of the final leg of departure to the islands and provide a negative test result.

Maui County got approval from Ige earlier in the week to require trans-Pacific passengers to undergo rapid testing upon arrival at Kahului Airport, even if they obtain a negative pre-travel test result. Mayor Michael Victorino said it will take at least another two weeks before a testing system is put in place at the Maui airport.