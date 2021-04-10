Man and woman injured by waves on Mokulua Islands

Ocean Safety, the Honolulu Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services responded to two people injured on the Mokulua Islands today.

EMS said in its report that the man, 44, and the woman, 40, were struck by waves on the islands, and EMS responded at about 11:30 a.m.

The fire department airlifted them to a park in Lanikai where EMS paramedics took over treatment for face and leg injuries, EMS said.

EMS transported the woman to an emergency room.

Both, however, were in stable condition.