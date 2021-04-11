Hawaii island man, 60, dies after crashing motorcycle in Kau

A 60-year-old Keaau man died after crashing his motorcycle Saturday on Highway 11 in Kau, Hawaii island police said.

Police identified the man as Ray Allen Riveira Sr.

Riveira was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle east near the 68.5 mile marker on Highway 11 after 5 p.m. when he drove off the right shoulder of the road and down an embankment, striking several rocks, police said.

He was taken to Kona Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:40 p.m.

Riveira was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

Police ask that anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Officer Severo Ines at (808) 326-4646, extension 229 or by email at mail severo.ines@hawaiicounty.gov.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling CrimeStoppers at (808) 961-8300 in Hilo.

This was the Big Island’s eighth traffic fatality this year compared with six at the same time last year.