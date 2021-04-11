Winter weather advisory covers Maui and Big Island summits

UPDATE: 4:20 p.m.

The flood advisory for Oahu has been canceled, but a winter weather advisory for Haleakala and Big Island summits remains in effect.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flood advisory for the island of Oahu until 6 p.m.

Around 2:45 p.m. today, radar indicated “periodic heavy showers” were developing over central Oahu and the Ewa plain at a rate of up to one inch per hour.

Locations listed in the advisory include Waipio, Waipahu, Ewa Beach, Kunia, Waikele, Kapolei, Makakilo, Iroquois Point, Pearl City, Barbers Point, Mililani, Aiea, Wheeler Field, Halawa, Salt Lake, Kalaeloa, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Campbell Industrial Park, Koolina and Waimalu.

In addition, the Hawaii island summits and Haleakala on Maui are under a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m.

The summit district of Haleakala National Park was temporarily closed at 3 p.m. due to the weather conditions.

Park officials said the closure begins at the Summit Entrance Station on Haleakala Highway and extends up to the summit.

They said the summit will reopen once conditions improve.

“At this time, all sunrise reservation holders for April 12, 2021 should check the status of the park at www.nps.gov/hale prior to traveling to the Summit District for sunrise. Updates are expected to be posted on the status of the park no later than at 4 a.m.,” officials said in a news release.

The weather service’s winter weather advisory said, “A passing disturbance aloft is producing snow showers above 9,000 feet on Haleakala and the Big Island summits. Chances for snow will diminish late this afternoon and evening.”