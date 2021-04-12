City extends deadline for expired Oahu driver’s license renewals to June 8

City officials today announced that Oahu residents with driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and state identification cards that expired as early as mid-March of last year now have another 60 days to renew them.

The expiration dates for these credentials is now June 8.

Gov. David Ige’s 19th emergency proclamation extends the validity of these credentials due to the ongoing pandemic, giving more than 70,000 Oahu residents extra time to renew.

“We ask for our customers’ patience as we work through the backlog that we have from 2020, and take urgent steps toward improving access to obtaining or renewing driver’s licenses, permits and state IDs at our locations across Oahu,” said Nola Miyasaki, director of the city’s Department of Customer Services, in a news release.

Appointments to renew driver licenses, state IDs or permits can be scheduled at AlohaQ.org.