Flood advisory issued for Big Island

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for the Big Island until 4:15 p.m.

“At 1:06 p.m., radar indicated slow moving heavy showers developing over interior and southeast slopes of the Big Island,” according to the advisory.

The area around Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and Pahala was getting the heaviest rain at 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Locations in the advisory include, but are not limited to, Wood Valley, Punaluu Beach, Volcano, Kawa Flats, Glenwood, Naalehu, Mountain View, Hawaiian Ocean View, Fern Forest and Waiohinu.