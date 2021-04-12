University of Hawaii Cancer Center director to step down in August after rebuilding the institute

Dr. Randall F. Holcombe, director of the University of Hawaii Cancer Center, will leave in August to take a similar position at the University of Vermont after helping renew and rebuild the research institute.

“This is a significant loss for the cancer center, the university and the entire state,” said UH Manoa Provost Michael Bruno. “Randy has done a tremendous job since coming to Hawaii five years ago and quickly became a leader in the local medical research and patient care community.”

“When he arrived, he inherited a center in crisis and today it is thriving and poised for great success in the years to come,” Bruno said.

The UH Cancer Center had been in turmoil with significant turnover of top faculty and sagging morale under a previous leader, Dr. Michele Carbone, who resigned as director amid controversy in November 2014.

Holcombe helped renew the center’s National Cancer Institute designation and is credited with helping bring in “more than $47 million in extramural research, education and infrastructure funding during his tenure,” the university said in a news release.

He also began an effort that will allow local residents to take part in Phase One clinical research trials through development of an Early Phase Clinical Research Center. That will also include the Organoid Generation Facility, to further biological study of cancers in minority populations most affected.

“This was a difficult decision because I have really enjoyed my time here facilitating Hawaii-relevant research at the center and working with our partners to provide access to the best options for care through the clinical trials network,” Holcombe said. “The UH Cancer Center is on strong footing, and I am incredibly optimistic about its path forward. I am confident the exceptional progress that has been achieved over these past several years will continue.”

Holcombe, who took the position in October 2016, will step down on Aug. 1 and move on to become director of the University of Vermont Cancer Center in Burlington.

Bruno plans to recommend Deputy Director Joe W. Ramos to replace Holcombe, following a succession plan submitted to the National Cancer Institute.