comscore VIDEO: Hawaii Lt. Gov. Josh Green says vaccine passport could start by May 1 for inter-island travel | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

VIDEO: Hawaii Lt. Gov. Josh Green says vaccine passport could start by May 1 for inter-island travel

  • By Ryan Kalei Tsuji and Yunji de Nies, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:45 am

  • STAR-ADVERTISER FACEBOOK

  • STAR-ADVERTISER Lt. Governor Josh Green

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Lt. Governor Josh Green

Hawaii Lt. Gov. Josh Green said the state hopes to begin a vaccine passport program for inter-island travel, which would allow travelers with verified vaccines to bypass COVID-19 testing or mandatory quarantine, by May 1.

Green said this morning on Spotlight Hawaii that if all goes well, the state hopes to extend the program to trans-pacific travel by June 1.

Green said Hawaii is on track reach a milestone of one million vaccines delivered this week, with vaccines available to all adults on April 19.

He expects the state to reach herd immunity by this summer.

Green spoke about his skepticism of Maui’s recent move to do secondary coronavirus testing for arriving passengers. He also expressed his belief that parents should be allowed to stand on the sidelines at youth sporting events, which is currently not allowed on Oahu.

———

Watch the full interview via the video above or on our Facebook page.

Spotlight Hawaii, which shines a light on issues affecting Hawaii, airs live 10:30 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Facebook page. Join Ryan Kalei Tsuji and Yunji de Nies this month for a conversation with guests. Click here to watch previous conversations and to view the rest of this month’s schedule.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
State fines owners of Oahu and Big Isle dams $25K for failure to address risks
Next Story
Police report multiple victims in Tennessee school shooting
Looking Back

Scroll Up