VIDEO: Hawaii Lt. Gov. Josh Green says vaccine passport could start by May 1 for inter-island travel

Hawaii Lt. Gov. Josh Green said the state hopes to begin a vaccine passport program for inter-island travel, which would allow travelers with verified vaccines to bypass COVID-19 testing or mandatory quarantine, by May 1.

Green said this morning on Spotlight Hawaii that if all goes well, the state hopes to extend the program to trans-pacific travel by June 1.

Green said Hawaii is on track reach a milestone of one million vaccines delivered this week, with vaccines available to all adults on April 19.

He expects the state to reach herd immunity by this summer.

Green spoke about his skepticism of Maui’s recent move to do secondary coronavirus testing for arriving passengers. He also expressed his belief that parents should be allowed to stand on the sidelines at youth sporting events, which is currently not allowed on Oahu.

