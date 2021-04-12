Vaccination exemption could start May 1 for some Hawaii travelers

Hawaii Lt. Gov. Josh Green said a Safe Travels card, also known as a vaccine passport, is on the table again with a target date of May 1 for the loosening of interisland restrictions for vaccinated travelers.

Green told Spotlight Hawaii today that leaders met this morning and through the weekend to discuss a Safe Travels Card.

“If we do meet our internal deadlines we’re hopeful by May 1 that we’ll be able to do it for intercounty/ interisland travel,” he said. “I’m personally asking if we can possibly do it for Trans-Pacific travel. But it may be that the governor and the mayors first want to do it for residents, which is nice for us, and then a month later come on board for trans-Pacific travel.”

Green said Gov. Ige could make a determination about loosening the restrictions as early as Wednesday. For the time being, unvaccinated children must take a COVID-19 pre-test as defined by the Safe Travels Hawaii program. But Green said he hoped in the future that an antigen test might be offered. He said that the state also might grant children whose parents have been vaccinated exemptions, but that’s unlikely until the state reaches herd immunity.

Green said details of the Safe Travels Card are still being finalized. However, he envisions that the process would involve a traveler uploading a picture of their official vaccine card from the CDC. A drop-down box would then appear and the traveler would type in their vaccine lot number and dates.

Green said the traveler would be required to present the card on arrival. The state would engage a software provider like FirstVitals, CommonPass or CLEAR to ensure that the card is legitimate, he said.

“If someone defrauds us there will be a disclaimer there that this person would be subject to very significant penalties,” he said.

Green said the state did arrest someone on Friday for faking a COVID-19 test, which carries a penalty of a $5,000 fine and up to a year in jail.

But he thinks incidents of people faking a vaccine passport would be far less as falsifying a federal vaccination document is a felony charge that carries a penalty of up to five years in prison.

“Look I don’t want us to have to be the pandemic police or the vaccination cops, I just want people to be honest. I know our people will be honest, but there will be people traveling from aboard and the mainland who might consider taking advantage,” he said.

Green estimates the number of people faking a vaccine card would be “well less” than 1 out of 100. And, of those people, he said the positivity rate prevalence is about 1 in 1,200.

“So you are now talking about only 1 in 120,000 people would fake a card and be positive for COVID so it will not affect us from a public health standpoint or a pandemic standpoint — but we still don’t want people breaking rules,” he said.

Getting to the point where a vaccination card is imminent has been a progression.

Earlier, Green had recommended loosening interisland travel restrictions as early as April 1. He also had recommended allowing trans-Pacific travelers, who have been properly vaccinated, to bypass the testing and quarantine requirements on May 1. But increased case counts and the timetable for vaccine distribution had interfered with the plan.

Green said most COVID infections in Hawaii have come from community spread.

He said vaccination distribution also is going well in Hawaii. As of April 19, Green said Hawaii will have reached the point where every adult that wants to get vaccinated could start the process.

“I can’t believe we are about to touch our one-millionth shot,” Green said. “When we’ve gotten 2 million shots, we’ll be done because that’s going to exceed the number of people who are willing to get vaccinated in our state. We’re at or beyond the halfway point already and expect a really robust six-week plan.”

While there are some people who are hesitant to get vaccinated, Green said he thinks “we’ll get to over 75% of our people ultimately in the program.”

Green said that he expects Hawaii by July 4th, to “likely have achieved herd immunity, with the exception, of course, of our adolescents who are only now getting approved to get the shots.”