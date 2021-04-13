34-year-old man allegedly assaults taxi driver, takes vehicle in Kahaluu

A 34-year-old man released from custody exactly a week ago pending his arraignment in a gold necklace robbery case in the Ala Moana area is back behind bars after he allegedly assaulted a 67-year-old taxi-driver and took his cab in Kahaluu Sunday.

Albert E. Letoa was to make his initial appearance at Honolulu District Court today on charges of second-degree robbery and unauthorized control of propelled vehicle. His aggregate bail is set at $50,000.

The taxi robbery occurred on Lulani Street at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police said a man could not pay the fare and assaulted the taxi driver. He then allegedly took the cab from the victim and drove off.

Police located the suspect later identified as Letoa in the 46-000 block of Ipuka Street and arrested him on suspicion of robbery and auto theft.

Police said the taxi driver sustained pain to his neck in the assault.

Exactly a week ago, Letoa was released from custody after posting a bail bond in a separate gold necklace robbery case in the Ala Moana area. That robbery occurred on Kapiolani Boulevard at about 1:50 p.m. on March 29.

According to police in court documents, a 50-year-old man was yelling across the street at his ex-girlfriend when Letoa confronted him and asked why he was yelling at her.

When the man told him to mind his business, police said Letoa punched him on the side of his head and grabbed him by the throat. He then held on to his neck for about 10-15 seconds until he allegedly snatched a 14-karat gold chain necklace from the victim’s neck and fled on foot.

The victim chased him and flagged down a police officer. He told police he suspected Letoa “dumped” his necklace somewhere.

Police located Letoa nearby and arrested him.

Prosecutors charged him with second-degree robbery.

Court records show Letoa was released from custody on April 6 after posting a $20,000 bail bond. He is scheduled to appear at his arraignment at Circuit Court on Monday for the gold necklace robbery case.