35-year-old man involved in Waianae game room shooting makes court appearance

A 48-year-old man sustained what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his hand after a 35-year-old man assaulted and accused him of taking money from an illegal game room in Waianae, according to police.

Faafetai Mauai-Silifaiva made his initial appearance before Judge Steven Hartley at Honolulu District Court Monday via video conference from a courthouse cellblock on charges of first-degree terroristic threatening, two counts of kidnapping, one count of second-degree assault and three counts of firearm-related charges.

He is currently in custody at the Oahu Community Correctional Center in lieu of $500,000 aggregate bail.

According to a police affidavit, Mauai-Silifaiva and two others entered a residence in Waianae at about 10:40 p.m. Thursday where Mauai-Silifaiva pointed a handgun at an 18-year-old woman and demanded information on her parents’ whereabouts.

Police said her father was accused of taking money from a game room he worked at.

Mauai-Silifaiva located them elsewhere in Waianae and forced them into a vehicle at gunpoint, the affidavit said. He then took them to a game room located at Hale Ekahi Drive where Mauai-Silifaiva forced the 48-year-old man inside.

The man’s wife, 38, who remained outside, ran down the street and caught a ride to the Waianae Police Station to seek help.

Police responded and found her husband at the game room with injuries to his head and face and what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his left hand, the affidavit said.

The next day, officers of the District 8 Crime Reduction Unit located Mauai-Silifaiva in the Mapunana and arrested him.