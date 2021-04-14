Hawaiian islands to see cool, breezy weather for rest of week after record lows in Kahului and Hilo

Forecasters expect moderate to breezy trades to stick around statewide today through Thursday, along with pleasantly cool and dry conditions this week.

The National Weather Service has issued a small craft advisory for major channels and Hawaii island waters due to northeast winds, but there are no other weather threats otherwise.

Today’s forecast is mostly sunny, with limited windward showers and highs ranging from 80 to 86 degrees Fahrenheit. Skies tonight are partly cloudy, with lows dipping to 66 to 71 degrees.

Northeast winds of 15 to 20 mph are expected to continue today, then ease a little Friday as remnants of an old front move in.

The remnants will boost windward showers Friday night over Kauai and Oahu, then stall and diminish over Maui County Saturday night.

Weather officials noted some record lows this month, including a low of 58 degrees in Kahului on Monday that surpassed the previous record of 59 for that day in 1985.

A record low of 61 degrees at Hilo on Tuesday and Wednesday also matched previous records for those days in 1985 and 2010, respectively.

Forecasters expect dew points to hover in the upper 50s to 60s, which should keep cooler weather around heading into the weekend.

Surf is expected to remain below advisory thresholds today and Thursday as the current, northwest swell subsides through tonight.

A larger, short-period, north swell is due to arrive Friday morning.

Surf on north shores today remains at 4 to 6 feet today and Thursday, with a bump up to 5 to 7 feet Thursday evening. Surf on west shores remains at 2 to 4 feet today, with a bump up to 3 to 5 feet Thursday evening.

Surf on east shores remains low, at 2 to 4 feet today and Thursday, while surf on south shores lowers from 3 to 5 feet today to 2 to 4 feet Thursday.

The small craft advisory covers Maalaea Bay, Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, and leeward and southeast Hawaii island waters, effective through 6 a.m. Thursday.