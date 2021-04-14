Search underway in Ahuimanu for man wanted for terroristic threatening

Police are conducting an operation in the Ahuimanu area today reportedly searching for a man wanted for terroristic threatening.

An officer at the Kaneohe District station said he’s received scores of phone calls this afternoon from residents describing helicopters and police teams with guns and wondering what’s going on.

In a news release today, Honolulu CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department urged the public’s assistance in locating Brae Sales, who is wanted for a $50,000 grand jury bench warrant for terroristic threatening in the first degree.

Sales, 31, has 13 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Kaneohe area, police said.