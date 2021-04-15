Fire destroys home in Waianae; 5 escape unhurt

Five people and a dog lost their Waianae home to a fire this morning, but all managed to escape.

The Honolulu Fire Department said a Quonset hut home burned to the ground, causing an estimated 2443,000 in damage to the structure and $20,000 to its contents.

A large shed behind the house received an estimated $149,000 in damage.

HFD got the 911 call at 9:08 a.m. for a building fire at 87-1454 Paakea Rd.

Twelve units with 40 personnel responded.

The first firefighters arrived at 9:24 a.m. to a fully involved fire, with smoke and flames pouring from the back of the Quonset hut. A large shed behind it was also on fire.

The five adults, four males and a female, evacuated without injuries.

The occupants told firefighters their dog may have been inside at the time of the fire.

Firefighters searched for the dog and its remains, but did not find anything. They believe the dog escaped the blaze and ran away.

Downed power lines also sparked a brush fire. Firefighters managed to prevent it from spreading to a large propane tank. The brush fire was under control by 9:30 a.m.

The fire to the house was under control by 9:49 a.m. and extinguished at 11:26 a.m.

The cause remains under investigation.