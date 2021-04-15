comscore CBS renews ‘Magnum P.I’ for fourth season | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
CBS renews ‘Magnum P.I’ for fourth season

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 2:00 pm
  • COURTESY CBS Perdita Weeks and Jay Hernandez star as Juliet Higgins and Thomas Magnum in Friday’s episode of “Magnum P.I.” on CBS. The network has renewed the show for a fourth season.

    COURTESY CBS

    Perdita Weeks and Jay Hernandez star as Juliet Higgins and Thomas Magnum in Friday’s episode of “Magnum P.I.” on CBS. The network has renewed the show for a fourth season.

Queue the jazzy guitar intro. “Magnum P.I.” is back.

CBS has renewed the Hawaii-based detective drama for a fourth season, several sources reported. The news was confirmed on the show’s own Twitter feed, which said, “The Spirit of Aloha is alive and well — #MagnumPI will return for Season 4!”

Actor Kimee Balmilero, who plays Dr. Noelani Cunha on the show, also chipped in on Twitter, posting “Congrats to the entire Magnum PI Fam Jam on the Season 4 renewal!”

The show stars Jay Hernandez in the titular role, a private investigator who fights crime with the assistance of former MI6 agent Juliet Higgins (Perdita Weeks), Marine veteran Orville “Rick” Wright (Zachary Knighton) and Marine veteran and pilot Theodore “T.C.” Calvin (Stephen Hill). The series, which was launched in 2018, is a reboot of the popular 1980s show starring Tom Selleck.

CBS also announced the renewal of “Blue Bloods,” “S.W.A.T.,” “NCIS” and “Bull.”

It also appears that a Hawaii-based version of “NCIS” will become a reality. TVInsider, one of the sources reporting CBS’ programming plans, said a show with a female lead is “in the works.”

