Lahaina man dies when moped hits truck on Honoapiilani Highway

LAHAINA >> A 62-year-old Lahaina man died today after his moped sideswiped a truck on Honoapiilani Highway near Lahainaluna Road, Maui police said.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. when a 2015 Daixi moped operated by Joseph Deloache was traveling southeast on the highway in a marked bike lane and merged into vehicle traffic, failing to yield to a 2019 International Master truck headed in the same direction, police said.

The collision knocked Deloache onto the roadway, where he was swept under the truck and died at the scene. Police said he was not wearing a helmet. The 27-year-old Kahului man who was driving the truck was not injured.

There have been three traffic fatalities in Maui County so far this year compared to three at the same time last year.