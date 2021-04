Calendar

Today

BASEBALL

Big West: CSU Bakersfield at Hawaii, 3 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

ILH: ‘Iolani vs. Pac-Five, 3:30 p.m., at CORP.

GOLF

LPGA: Lotte championship, 7 a.m., at Kapolei Golf Club.

SOFTBALL

Big West: UC Riverside at Hawaii, 6 p.m., at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

WATER POLO

Big West women: UC Irvine at Hawaii, 6 p.m., at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex

VOLLEYBALL

Big West men: UC Irvine at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

Big West: CSU Bakersfield at Hawaii (DH), noon, at Les Murakami Stadium

PacWest: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo (DH), noon, at George and Marion Hall Stadium.

ILH: Damien vs. Saint Louis, 11 a.m., at Ala Wai; Maryknoll vs. Punahou, 3:30 p.m., at Hans L’Orange; Kamehameha vs. Mid-Pacific, 6:30 p.m., at Hans L’Orange.

GOLF

LPGA: Lotte championship, 7 a.m., at Kapolei Golf Club.

SOFTBALL

Big West: UC Riverside at Hawaii (DH), 2 p.m., at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

PacWest: Chaminade vs. Hawaii Hilo (DH), noon, at Kealakehe High.

ILH Division I: Kamehameha at Maryknoll, ‘Iolani vs. Sacred Hearts, at Ala Wai CP; both games at 10 a.m.; Also, Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 2 p.m.

ILH Division II: Kamehameha vs. Maryknoll, at Sand Island, 1 p.m.; Punahou vs. Damien, 1:30 p.m., at Ala Wai CP.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West men: UC Irvine at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest women: Hawaii Pacific vs. Chaminade, 10 a.m.; Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, 2:30 p.m.; Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m.; matches at McCabe gym.

ILH Division III boys: Island Pacific vs. Christian Academy, 4 p.m., at Hanalani.

ILH Division III girls: Island Pacific vs. Christian Academy, 6 p.m, at Hanalani.

WATER POLO

College women: UC Irvine at Hawaii, 6 p.m., at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

Big West: CSU Bakersfield at Hawaii, 1:05 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium

PacWest: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo (DH), 11 a.m., at George and Marion Hall Stadium.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: Chaminade vs. Hawaii Hilo (DH), noon, at Kealakehe High.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, 10 a.m.; Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade, 2:30 p.m.; Hawaii Pacific vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m.; matches at McCabe gym.