Oahu man arrested after arriving on Maui with no COVID-19 pre-test and no lodging for quarantine

Maui police arrested on Friday a 43-year-old Oahu man who flew to Maui without a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test from an approved facility.
James McArdle was arrested for violation of the rules and orders of the travel quarantine.
He not only arrived on Maui without a negative test, but also did not have approved lodging to complete a 10-day travel quarantine.
McArdle was taken to the Wailuku Police Station for processing.
He volunteered to return to Oahu, the Maui Police Department said in a press release.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.