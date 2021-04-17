Oahu man arrested after arriving on Maui with no COVID-19 pre-test and no lodging for quarantine

Maui police arrested on Friday a 43-year-old Oahu man who flew to Maui without a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test from an approved facility.

James McArdle was arrested for violation of the rules and orders of the travel quarantine.

He not only arrived on Maui without a negative test, but also did not have approved lodging to complete a 10-day travel quarantine.

McArdle was taken to the Wailuku Police Station for processing.

He volunteered to return to Oahu, the Maui Police Department said in a press release.