Lydia Ko wins LPGA Lotte Championship

Lydia Ko shot 65 in today’s final round, capping a career best 28-under par tournament performance to win the LPGA Lotte Championship at Kapolei Golf Club.

Ko won going away, by seven strokes. Inbee Park, Sei Young Kim, Nellie Korda and Leona Maguire tied for second.

Ko started the day with a 2-shot lead ahead of Korda, and several other players were within striking range. But Ko never faltered in a bogey-free round, and steadily pulled away for her 16th LPGA win and first since 2018.

The two-time major winner’s previous best 72-hole tournament score was 22-under 266 at the 2016 Founders Cup — where she finished second to 27 under posted by Kim, one of the players who was trying to chase her down today.

Today, Kim shot eagle 3 on No. 7 to pull within three shots of Ko, but the 2014 Lotte champion did not get closer after that.

Park played the last six holes today in 6 under to finish with a 63 for the day, but ran out of holes, and Ko stayed steady.

Consistently excellent approach shots provided Ko with numerous birdie opportunities, which she capitalized on.

When Ko birdied No. 9 to make the turn at -23 for the tournament, six players were tied for second.

But they were four shots behind, and Ko never let up; three more birdies in a row after the turn put her in complete control.

This marked Ko’s 11th round under par in her last 12, including a 10 under at the ANA Inspiration where she rallied in the final round to finish second.