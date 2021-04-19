comscore Honolulu police seek male suspect who allegedly attacked man in Aiea | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Honolulu police seek male suspect who allegedly attacked man in Aiea

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

Honolulu police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation involving a male suspect who allegedly attacked another man in Aiea Sunday night.

The suspect approached a 38-year-old man on Kaonohi Street at about 10:35 p.m. and asked him for a cigarette.

Police said the suspect then attacked him with an unspecified sharp object and demanded his property.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the assault and ran away from the suspect.

The suspect is described as in his 30s or 40s, about 5 feet, 8 inches, and 140 pounds.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (4)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Adults in all U.S. states are now eligible for vaccination
Next Story
No. 1 Hawaii places 7 players on Big West men’s volleyball all-conference teams
Looking Back

Scroll Up