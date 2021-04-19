Honolulu police seek male suspect who allegedly attacked man in Aiea

Honolulu police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation involving a male suspect who allegedly attacked another man in Aiea Sunday night.
The suspect approached a 38-year-old man on Kaonohi Street at about 10:35 p.m. and asked him for a cigarette.
Police said the suspect then attacked him with an unspecified sharp object and demanded his property.
The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the assault and ran away from the suspect.
The suspect is described as in his 30s or 40s, about 5 feet, 8 inches, and 140 pounds.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.