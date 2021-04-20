COVID-19 vaccines available this week for all Molokai residents over 18

The Molokai Community Health Center is sponsoring a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic for all Molokai residents ages 18 and up this Thursday and Friday.

The clinic is offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which will be offered from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. as well as 1 to 4:30 p.m. on both days.

The event is open to all Molokai residents ages 18 and up, including part-time and full-time residents.

In addition to a valid photo ID, insurance card and consent form, participants should bring proof of residency, which can include a driver’s license, utility bill or motor vehicle registration with a current Molokai address.

Masks and social distancing will be required, along with a temperature check prior to entry.

The Molokai Community Health Center is at 38 Oki Place in Kaunakakai. Appointments are recommended by visiting molokaichc.org or calling (808) 553-5038 (select option 1).