comscore Man, 29, allegedly throws Molotov cocktail at wife in car in Makiki | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Man, 29, allegedly throws Molotov cocktail at wife in car in Makiki

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:08 am

A 29-year-old man allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail-type device into a vehicle while his wife was inside in Makiki early today.

The wife, 47, was in a parked vehicle on Thurston Avenue at about 1:10 a.m. She and her husband were involved in an argument earlier in the evening at a different location.

Police said the husband located her, broke the window and threw a Molotov cocktail-type device inside. He then fled the scene.

The woman exited the vehicle and immediately called 911. Police said the device did not ignite and the victim did not sustain any injuries.

Police have opened an attempted murder investigation. There are no arrests at this time.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
High court moves away from leniency for minors who murder
Next Story
Senate OKs bill to fight hate crimes against Asian Americans
Looking Back

Scroll Up