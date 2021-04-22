Man, 29, allegedly throws Molotov cocktail at wife in car in Makiki

A 29-year-old man allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail-type device into a vehicle while his wife was inside in Makiki early today.

The wife, 47, was in a parked vehicle on Thurston Avenue at about 1:10 a.m. She and her husband were involved in an argument earlier in the evening at a different location.

Police said the husband located her, broke the window and threw a Molotov cocktail-type device inside. He then fled the scene.

The woman exited the vehicle and immediately called 911. Police said the device did not ignite and the victim did not sustain any injuries.

Police have opened an attempted murder investigation. There are no arrests at this time.