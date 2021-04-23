comscore Man, 33, allegedly steals costume jewelry and baseball cap from Windward Mall store, threatens to kill employees | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man, 33, allegedly steals costume jewelry and baseball cap from Windward Mall store, threatens to kill employees

Honolulu police arrested a 33-year-old man after he allegedly stole items and threatened to kill employees at a retail store at Windward Mall in Kaneohe Thursday.

Police said the suspect took costume jewelry and a baseball cap from the store and threatened employees at about 2:50 p.m.

Police arrested him on suspicion of second-degree robbery.

