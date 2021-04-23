Volcano man, 37, found on Oahu, charged with first-degree assault in alleged beating of 75-year-old woman

Hawaii County police charged a 37-year-old Volcano man with first-degree assault for an assault on April 10.

Zachary Babosh fled Hawaii island after he allegedly assaulted a 75-year-old woman in the early morning hours of April 10 in the parking lot of a sports bar in the 300 block of Hualani Street in Hilo.

Police investigated the assault and found that he repeatedly struck the woman in the face.

The woman was hospitalized at the Hilo Medical Center with fractures to her face and multiple injuries from the attack.

Babosh fled to Oahu before police could arrest him.

Police got an arrest warrant for Babosh after learning he could be staying in Waikiki. They worked with the U.S. Marshals Service and the Honolulu Police Department, and Babosh was found at a hotel on Kanekapolei Street, where he was taken into custody.

The Hawaii County Prosecutor’s Office had him extradited to Hilo, where he was charged Wednesday with first-degree assault. His bail was set at $100,000.