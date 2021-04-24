Honolulu firefighters airlift sick hiker from Koko Head Trail

Firefighters airlifted today a 58-year-old woman, who felt sick while hiking the Koko Head Trail today.
The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 12:55 p.m. today and dispatched five units with 16 personnel.
Firefighters on foot arrived on scene at 1:01 p.m. about a third of the way up the trail and got to the patient at 1:11 p.m.
The woman had been hiking since 9:30 a.m. and felt nauseated and dizzy and could not continue.
She remained conscious at all times.
HFD airlifted her to a nearby landing zone at Koko Head District Park, where Emergency Medical Services took over care at 1:35 p.m.
EMS said the woman was in serious condition, and she was evaluated for possible dehydration, but refused transport to a hospital.
