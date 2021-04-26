Man, 32, critically injured in Kailua shooting

A 32-year-old man was taken in critical condition to a hospital after he sustained a possible gunshot wound to his upper torso in Kailua early today, police said.
Police and Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the area near Goodyear Auto Service and the Texaco gas station in the 700 block of Kailua Road shortly before 3:30 a.m. today.
According to EMS, a man called 911 and stated hearing a “pop” sound. Police said he was found with a possible gunshot wound to his upper torso.
There are no arrests at this time.
Honolulu police are investigating
