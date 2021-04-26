comscore Maui County partnering with Safeway to vaccinate graduating seniors | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Maui County partnering with Safeway to vaccinate graduating seniors

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today

Maui County is encouraging graduating high school seniors and families to get vaccinated for COVID-19 with a special clinic to be held in Wailuku on Wednesday.

The county has partnered with Safeway to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to the class of 2021 at the War Memorial Gym in Wailuku on Wednesday, according to deputy managing director Josiah Nishita.

The vaccinations will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, with a 30-minute lunch break at noon.

Safeway will be administering Pfizer vaccinations, with second doses to be administered again on May 19.

The vaccinations are free for those without insurance, but participants are asked to bring an ID and medical insurance card, if available.

Minors ages 16 and 17 years old will need to be accompanied, or have a signed consent form, by a parent or guardian.

The War Memorial Gym is at 700 Halia Nakoa St. in Wailuku.

County officials said an online link for appointments is pending. More information is available at mauinuistrong.info.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Thailand’s prime minister fined for breaking face mask rule
Looking Back

Scroll Up