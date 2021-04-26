Maui County partnering with Safeway to vaccinate graduating seniors

Maui County is encouraging graduating high school seniors and families to get vaccinated for COVID-19 with a special clinic to be held in Wailuku on Wednesday.

The county has partnered with Safeway to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to the class of 2021 at the War Memorial Gym in Wailuku on Wednesday, according to deputy managing director Josiah Nishita.

The vaccinations will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, with a 30-minute lunch break at noon.

Safeway will be administering Pfizer vaccinations, with second doses to be administered again on May 19.

The vaccinations are free for those without insurance, but participants are asked to bring an ID and medical insurance card, if available.

Minors ages 16 and 17 years old will need to be accompanied, or have a signed consent form, by a parent or guardian.

The War Memorial Gym is at 700 Halia Nakoa St. in Wailuku.

County officials said an online link for appointments is pending. More information is available at mauinuistrong.info.